Sean Payton reveals whether Broncos could trade up in NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have the No. 12 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but they may not stay in that spot.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton talked with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla. on Monday. Rapoport asked Payton whether the Broncos could trade up in the draft.

Payton told Rapoport that “it is realistic” that the team might trade up.

The Broncos have Jarrett Stidham on their roster as their No. 1 quarterback for now. Stidham started the final two games of the regular season last season after Russell Wilson was benched. The Broncos cut Wilson this offseason, who has landed with the Steelers.

Denver also traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth and sixth-round pick, which gave them some more draft capital to play with.

The Broncos have the No. 12 pick, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, three fifth-round picks and two sixth-round picks. They could package some of their picks to make a play at drafting one of the quarterbacks in the first round. If not, then they would be rolling with Stidham in what would clearly be a rebuilding year.