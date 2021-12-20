Sean Payton tweets his reaction after Saints win without him

The New Orleans Saints not only won without Sean Payton on Sunday night, but they shutout their divisional opponent 9-0. Sean Payton was out for the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen stepped in for Payton and led the team to the impressive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the victory, Payton tweeted a short and sweet message: “Yes!”

Payton also dubbed his Saints “Team Grit” in his hashtag.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Saints squeezed out the win. They only had 11 first downs and 212 total yards on offense. But they threw it back old school with tough defense and just enough offense.

“Grit” is a great way to describe it.

New Orleans is now 7-7 and squarely in the mix for a playoff spot.

