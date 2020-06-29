Shaq Barrett casts doubt on long-term contract with Buccaneers

Shaq Barrett had been optimistic about getting a long-term deal done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but things appear to have changed.

Barrett was franchise tagged by the Buccaneers this offseason, and the two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal. That is growing less likely, according to the defensive lineman.

“Long-term will probably be pretty hard with the situation of the world right now. I think we’re working on a deal, but it probably won’t be long (term),” Barrett told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

Barrett added, however, that he would “for sure” sign his franchise tender if no long-term contract is agreed.

The 27-year-old came out of nowhere last season to lead the NFL with 19.5 sacks. He was ready to take a discount with the Buccaneers, but the negotiations don’t seem to have gone as planned. The likelihood seems to be that he’ll be on the franchise tag in 2020.