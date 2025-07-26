Shedeur Sanders responds to his lack of first-team reps

The Cleveland Browns have Shedeur Sanders working strictly with the backups to start training camp, which does not bode well for his chances of winning the starting job. Publicly, however, Sanders is saying all the right things about his status.

Sanders was asked Friday why he thinks he has not been receiving any reps with the first-team offense. The rookie shrugged it off and simply said that decision was out of his control.

“That’s not my place to answer, to even be able to give the answer to that,” Sanders said. “I feel like it’s not in my control, so I’m not even going to think about that or have that even in my thought process. There’s a lot of people that want to have the opportunity to be at this level, and I’m here and I’m thankful to have the opportunity.”

Shedeur Sanders was asked why he thinks he’s not getting reps with the first-team offense pic.twitter.com/DWgLMSzi8A — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 25, 2025

Sanders slipped to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and few players selected there get a legitimate chance to win a starting job. Of course, Sanders is no ordinary fifth-round quarterback, as he was viewed by outsiders as a potential first-round pick.

Sanders was believed to have hurt himself by going through his pre-draft interviews in an entitled manner. Perhaps he has learned his lesson, as he is not striking an entitled tone at all in these public comments.

There appears to be a clear favorite to land the Browns QB job, and it is not Sanders. That will definitely remain true as long as he isn’t even getting a look with the first-team, but he is handling it well so far.