Look: Simone Biles was at Texans game for boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ INT

Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens recorded the first interception of his career on Sunday, and his girlfriend Simone Biles was in attendance to see it live.

Owens intercepted a Justin Herbert pass late in the second quarter of Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Biles, who has been dating Owens for over a year, was shown in the stands at NRG Stadium celebrating the big play.

You can see the interception below:

Jonathan Owens' first career interception — Herbert was looking deep for Josh Palmer pic.twitter.com/WYw57PgTe8 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 26, 2021

Owens was elevated from Houston’s practice squad earlier this month. He made his first NFL start against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and Biles supported him then as well.

Biles, 24, is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. She entered the 2020 Summer Olympics as the favorite to win gold medals in multiple gymnastics events, just as she had done at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Instead, she ended up with two medals, and withdrawing from four competitions, citing mental health issues.