Skip Bayless ripped over Dak Prescott depression comments

FS1 TV host Skip Bayless was criticized throughout social media on Thursday over his comments about Dak Prescott’s depression reveal.

Prescott talked about his brother’s suicide in an interview that was published on Wednesday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback also shared that he was depressed early in the quarantine period related to the coronavirus.

On his “Undisputed” show with co-host Shannon Sharpe, Bayless said he had no sympathy for Prescott revealing that he dealt with depression. Bayless fully realized he was opening himself up for significant criticism with his comments and even prefaced that.

“I’m going to ask our audience to feel free to condemn me if you choose as cold-blooded and insensitive on this issue. I have deep compassion for clinical depression. But when it comes to quarterback of an NFL team, it’s the ultimate leadership position in sports. You’re commanding a lot of young men … and some older men. They’re all looking at you to be their CEO. Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy for him going public with ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point that I couldn’t even go work out.’ Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team,” Bayless said.

Bayless believes it was a competitive disadvantage for Prescott to reveal his depression battles publicly because he believes opposing players could use it against the quarterback.

Bayless was taken apart on social media by critics for being unsympathetic towards those dealing with depression.

@Dak Thank you for opening up on your past mental health issues. That’s being a real leader. Mental health issues is a real problem than some men don’t take serious. Don’t let @RealSkipBayless stop you all from speaking up. — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) September 10, 2020

Shame on @RealSkipBayless. Are you kidding me? This is why we have a stigma against mental health, suicide, and depression.@dak being vulnerable is showing unbelievable strength and leadership. He’s impacting so many lives. Dak’s a true leader for speaking about his real emotions — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) September 10, 2020

I’ve had to the opportunity to work with @RealSkipBayless last year and off the Camera he was really cool and down to earth…but he has LOST all my respect with that HORRIBLE DISRESPECTFUL Take about Dak Prescott!!! SMH — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 10, 2020

Bayless’ entire shtick is to say outrageous things and get attention for them. He gets paid millions of dollars to do this.

Do you think he feels badly about his comments? Not at all. This was planned out. He even issued a caveat before sharing his opinion. This is exactly why some of his colleagues despise him and find him so unprofessional. This is nothing new for the host.