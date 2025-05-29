Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Steelers involved in trade talks for Pro Bowl tight end

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
The Pittsburgh Steelers logo
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; View of the Pittsburgh Steelers logo at mid-field before the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have worked to upgrade their offense this offseason, but they might not be done.

The Steelers have engaged in trade talks with the Miami Dolphins about tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are willing to trade Smith after the tight end asked for a reworked contract.

Talks are exploratory at this stage, and Smith would still prefer to remain with Miami on an increased salary from the $4.8 million he is slated to make this year.

Smith had a breakout campaign in 2024, posting career-best numbers across the board. He caught 88 passes for 884 yards and 8 touchdowns, which resulted in his first Pro Bowl selection of his career. The 8-year veteran has previously spent time with Tennessee, New England, and Atlanta.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is a fan of the tight end, having worked with him in both Tennessee and Atlanta. That is likely a significant factor driving the Steelers’ interest.

Pittsburgh already has a starting tight end in Pat Freiermuth, and they also traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf earlier in the offseason. However, the team has been short on weapons in recent years, and just traded George Pickens away. They could certainly do with more help on offense, and Smith may fit the bill.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!