Steelers involved in trade talks for Pro Bowl tight end

The Pittsburgh Steelers have worked to upgrade their offense this offseason, but they might not be done.

The Steelers have engaged in trade talks with the Miami Dolphins about tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are willing to trade Smith after the tight end asked for a reworked contract.

Talks are exploratory at this stage, and Smith would still prefer to remain with Miami on an increased salary from the $4.8 million he is slated to make this year.

Smith had a breakout campaign in 2024, posting career-best numbers across the board. He caught 88 passes for 884 yards and 8 touchdowns, which resulted in his first Pro Bowl selection of his career. The 8-year veteran has previously spent time with Tennessee, New England, and Atlanta.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is a fan of the tight end, having worked with him in both Tennessee and Atlanta. That is likely a significant factor driving the Steelers’ interest.

Pittsburgh already has a starting tight end in Pat Freiermuth, and they also traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf earlier in the offseason. However, the team has been short on weapons in recent years, and just traded George Pickens away. They could certainly do with more help on offense, and Smith may fit the bill.