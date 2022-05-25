Report: Steelers have decided on a new GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly found their replacement for longtime general manager Kevin Colbert.

After a lengthy offseason search, the team opted to go with a trusted name who has been with the team for decades.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Steelers’ vice president Omar Khan is expected to be named the Steelers’ next general manager.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Steelers' vice president Omar Khan is expected to be named the Steelers' next general manager.

Along with Khan, Steelers’ director of pro scouting Brandon Hunt was also considered a favorite. Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley were also in the running.

Khan first joined the Steelers as a football operations coordinator in 2001, and spent the last six seasons as the vice president of football and business administration.

He reportedly already has one position on his staff filled out.

According to a Tuesday report from CBS Sports Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Philadelphia Eagles executive Andy Wiedl will reportedly be named the Steelers’ assistant general manager.

According to a Tuesday report from CBS Sports Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Philadelphia Eagles executive Andy Wiedl will reportedly be named the Steelers' assistant general manager.

Khan takes over a Steelers roster that hasn’t finished under .500 since 2003. But he and Wiedl have their work cut out for them to get the Steelers back to the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade.