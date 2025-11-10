Steelers’ Jaylen Warren completely hurdles defender in wild play

Jaylen Warren showed off his hops during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers running back got his number called on an early third-quarter play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Aaron Rodgers tossed the ball to Warren in the backfield with Pittsburgh close to its own end zone.

The play looked like it was going to end with minimal gain as Chargers cornerback Cam Hart appeared to have Warren covered right at the line of scrimmage. That’s when Warren activated his jetpack and flew over Hart for a first down and more.

JAYLEN WARREN WITH A CLEAN HURDLE OH MY



PITvsLAC on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2025

Hart, who stands at 6’2″, was by no means a small obstacle for Warren to hurdle. The 5’8″ running back used his small frame to his advantage, going airborne to get his team some additional yardage.

Warren has proven he never backs down from larger defenders. The Steelers veteran got penalized a few seasons ago for aggressively trying to block a 300-pound defensive lineman.

Warren entered the Week 10 contest with 404 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 99 carries.

Barring another play like Saquon Barkley’s reverse hurdle from last season, Warren’s leap could be the best hurdle this season.