Steelers reveal starting QB in first official depth chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have named a starting quarterback for Week 1.

While head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to publicly declare a winner of his team’s quarterback battle, the Steelers did release their official Week 1 depth chart on Monday. Mitchell Trubisky is listed as QB1 ahead of Mason Rudolph. Rookie Kenny Pickett is third.

That does not mean Tomlin is under any obligation to start Trubisky, but it is not the only official announcement the Steelers made that indicated Trubisky will start against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trubisky has been the favorite to start all offseason. The Steelers signed him to a two-year, $14 million free agent deal before they drafted Pickett in the first round. Tomlin likely does not want to immediately turn to a rookie quarterback as he begins the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

The bigger story may be that Rudolph is listed ahead of Pickett. A recent report claimed the Steelers are listening to trade offers for Rudolph.