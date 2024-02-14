 Skip to main content
Report reveals why 49ers made surprise Steve Wilks decision

February 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
49ers' Steve Wilks with the media

Steve Wilks lasted just one season as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and while results seemed good on the surface, a new report suggests there were clear issues behind the scenes.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Wilks was out as defensive coordinator. That came as a surprise to many, as the 49ers ranked third in the league in points allowed and managed to hold the Chiefs to 19 points in regulation during Super Bowl LVIII. However, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, that masked dissatisfaction from Shanahan, who had been visibly displeased with some of the defense’s recent performances. Leonard also pointed to a late timeout Shanahan took in the Super Bowl in response to a coverage he did not like.

There were some other examples during the Super Bowl, particularly late on, that suggested that Wilks’ moves were not working when the 49ers really needed them to. Ultimately, it sounds like philosophical differences were a major issue, and Shanahan is unquestionably the boss in San Francisco.

Wilks did plenty of good for the 49ers in his lone season there, and should find work again quickly.

San Francisco 49ers Steve Wilks
