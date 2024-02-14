Report reveals why 49ers made surprise Steve Wilks decision

Steve Wilks lasted just one season as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and while results seemed good on the surface, a new report suggests there were clear issues behind the scenes.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Wilks was out as defensive coordinator. That came as a surprise to many, as the 49ers ranked third in the league in points allowed and managed to hold the Chiefs to 19 points in regulation during Super Bowl LVIII. However, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, that masked dissatisfaction from Shanahan, who had been visibly displeased with some of the defense’s recent performances. Leonard also pointed to a late timeout Shanahan took in the Super Bowl in response to a coverage he did not like.

You could see the Steve Wilks firing coming. Kyle Shanahan called a late timeout in the Super Bowl to fix a coverage he didn’t like. And you could see him on headset in last couple games losing his patience with some of the defensive breakdowns #49ers — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 14, 2024

There were some other examples during the Super Bowl, particularly late on, that suggested that Wilks’ moves were not working when the 49ers really needed them to. Ultimately, it sounds like philosophical differences were a major issue, and Shanahan is unquestionably the boss in San Francisco.

Wilks did plenty of good for the 49ers in his lone season there, and should find work again quickly.