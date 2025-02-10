Super Bowl LIX halftime show featured a surprise at the end

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show featured a surprise at the end.

Kendrick Lamar provided the music for the halftime show of the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. He performed a handful of his hit songs for the audience in attendance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., and for those watching on TV. Samuel L. Jackson appeared as an MC of sorts for the program.

What caught many people off guard was seeing Compton, Calif., native Serena Williams doing a C-walk as Lamar performed “Not Like Us.”

SERENA WILLIAMS DURING KENDRICK LAMAR’S HALFTIME PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/54HMNE9WNr — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) February 10, 2025

Fans recalled seeing Serena do that same dance before at Wimbledon.

Williams had no time for those critics when she did the dance in 2012. She’s still proudly doing the dance all these years later, and fans appreciated how Lamar had brought her out for it.