Teddy Bridgewater wearing funny number during NFL preseason

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Detroit Lions just days before their first preseason contest on August 11. His late arrival resulted in him ending up with an unusual preseason number.

The 10-year NFL veteran is rocking number 50 for the Lions’ two remaining preseason contests.

Teddy Bridgewater said he will wear No. 50 for the Lions in preseason 😳 pic.twitter.com/aKjnsQJQkg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2023

When Bridgewater signed with the Lions on August 7, he was initially left numberless. By rule, quarterbacks are only permitted to wear numbers 0 to 19 — all of which were taken up once he arrived.

During his first practice with the Lions on Monday, Bridgewater wore a red jersey that had no number on it. He then announced to reporters after practice that he would be sporting a number usually reserved for NFL linemen.

“I’m going to wear No. 50,” Bridgewater said through laughter, via Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire. “I’m going to wear 50, man.”

The announcement of Bridgewater’s current number did not exactly go over well with some fans on Twitter.

This is the worst thing to ever happen https://t.co/e3DtruArYk — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) August 15, 2023

Okay I CAN'T TAKE IT ANYMORE NFL, fix the number rules already. — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 14, 2023

The good news for jersey number purists is that Bridgewater’s unconventional number is not expected to make it to the regular season. The Lions backup will change to a more conventional QB number once roster cuts eventually free up a slot within 0 to 19.

Apparently Bridgewater will change his jersey number after roster cut downs. Still, I’ve been attacked. pic.twitter.com/EUlxqImx70 — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) August 15, 2023

The NFL has rules in place on what jersey numbers are allowed for any corresponding position. The standardized number ranges for certain positions assist referees, fans, and broadcasters to have a better grasp of what is happening on the field.

While Bridgewater is expected to give up number 50 once the NFL season rolls around, he might have some fun confusing folks in the preseason.