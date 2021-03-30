Terrell Owens posts photos from his car crash

Terrell Owens had a really tough weekend that involved what appeared to be a significant car crash.

Owens shared photos on his Instagram account Sunday showing a couple of busted cars from a collision. He included the following note and said there were no injuries.

“I was on my way home but this is..

HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and..

HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY.

Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day.”

Based on the photos, Owens was headed southbound on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles and had just passed the 101 interchange. He was headed from the San Fernando Valley, where he lives, over the hill to the West LA area.

Owens, 47, played in the NFL from 1996-2010. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and is refusing to visit the Hall in Canton, Ohio.