Texans add defensive star in free agency

The Houston Texans are adding a defensive star to their team.

The Texans on Tuesday agreed to a 2-year, $49 million deal with defensive lineman Danielle Hunter. The deal includes $48 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $51 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hunter had spent nine seasons with the Vikings after they drafted him in the third round in 2015. The 29-year-old turned into a disruptive pass-rusher and has made four Pro Bowls. He has 87.5 career sacks, including 16.5 in 17 games last season.

The Vikings were able to keep Hunter last season on a 1-year deal for $17 million that included some restructuring. Now the team appears to be in rebuilding mode and letting Hunter go to Houston.

This is a big addition for the ascending Texans, who went 10-7 to win the AFC South. They also won their Wild Card playoff game. Adding Hunter to the core of C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson will make the Texans stronger and give head coach DeMeco Ryans another defensive player to utilize.