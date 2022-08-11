Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical

The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical.

Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.

TE Adam Shaheen was given a failed physical designation by the Texans, which means the trade is off and he will return to the Dolphins. He was flagged for a preexisting knee condition. He hadn’t missed any Dolphins practice during training camp. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 11, 2022

Shaheen will now head back to Miami, which will likely cut the tight end.

Shaheen has spent the last two seasons with Miami after beginning his career with the Chicago Bears. He had 12 catches for 110 yards last season and has seven touchdowns catches in five career seasons.

Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan currently top the Texans’ depth chart at tight end, with Brown said to be the starter.