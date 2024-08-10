Texans punter talked some serious trash to Steelers

NFL specialists are generally quiet and subdued. With the exception of Pat McAfee before his retirement, they tend to stick to themselves and avoid stirring the pot. But Houston Texans punter Tommy Townsend decided to buck that trend on Friday night.

Midway through the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Townsend boomed a punt down the field that was muffed by wide receiver Quez Watkins.

After the ball was recovered by Houston, Townsend had a little something to say.

The Texans have been talking trash all pre-season. Apparently it's rubbed off on new punter, Tommy Townsend 😂 pic.twitter.com/WyOcDnptlK — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 10, 2024

“Catch the ball, b-tch!” Townsend could be heard shouting.

Ironically, the trash talking Townsend was signed as a replacement for Cam Johnston, who departed Houston this offseason to sign with the Steelers.

“He brings a good energy. Good spirit about him. He’s fit in well,” Texans kicked Ka’imi Fairbairn said in July, via KPRC 2.

That energy was evident during the 20-12 victory, which was spurred on by Townsend’s punt and Houston’s subsequent recovery. Six plays later, running back Dare Ogunbowale punched it in from four yards out, giving the Texans a 14-0 lead. They never looked back.

The viral moment not only endeared Townsend to the fans, but to his new teammates as well.