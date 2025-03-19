Texans sign replacement for Laremy Tunsil

The Houston Texans have signed a player to replace Laremy Tunsil on the offensive line.

The Texans on Wednesday signed Cam Robinson to a one-year deal that’s set to be worth $12 million and up to $14.5 million.

Robinson, 29, comes to the Texans after spending last season with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings. The Alabama product was a second-round pick (No. 34 overall) by the Jags in 2017 and started 91 games for them over eight seasons. He was traded to Minnesota in October for a conditional pick and made 10 starts for the Vikings. Robinson’s play fell off after he moved to Minnesota. He allowed pressure on the quarterback in 17 percent of snaps after being dealt to the Vikings, which was much worse than the league average.

The New England Patriots were also looking for offensive line help but declined to pursue Robinson. They apparently had some concerns about him.