Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Texans sign replacement for Laremy Tunsil

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

The Houston Texans have signed a player to replace Laremy Tunsil on the offensive line.

The Texans on Wednesday signed Cam Robinson to a one-year deal that’s set to be worth $12 million and up to $14.5 million.

Robinson, 29, comes to the Texans after spending last season with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings. The Alabama product was a second-round pick (No. 34 overall) by the Jags in 2017 and started 91 games for them over eight seasons. He was traded to Minnesota in October for a conditional pick and made 10 starts for the Vikings. Robinson’s play fell off after he moved to Minnesota. He allowed pressure on the quarterback in 17 percent of snaps after being dealt to the Vikings, which was much worse than the league average.

The Houston Texans logo at midfield
Aug 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; General view of the Houston Texans logo at midfield during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots were also looking for offensive line help but declined to pursue Robinson. They apparently had some concerns about him.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!