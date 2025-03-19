Texans sign replacement for Laremy Tunsil

The Houston Texans have signed a player to replace Laremy Tunsil on the offensive line.
The Texans on Wednesday signed Cam Robinson to a one-year deal that’s set to be worth $12 million and up to $14.5 million.
Robinson, 29, comes to the Texans after spending last season with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings. The Alabama product was a second-round pick (No. 34 overall) by the Jags in 2017 and started 91 games for them over eight seasons. He was traded to Minnesota in October for a conditional pick and made 10 starts for the Vikings. Robinson’s play fell off after he moved to Minnesota. He allowed pressure on the quarterback in 17 percent of snaps after being dealt to the Vikings, which was much worse than the league average.
Cam Robinson allowed the highest one-on-one pressure rate among all OTs last year once he became the starter in Minnesota.— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 19, 2025
17% from week 9 onwards compared to the league average of 9.8%, per @NextGenStats. https://t.co/a4EQTk4PbE
The New England Patriots were also looking for offensive line help but declined to pursue Robinson. They apparently had some concerns about him.
Patriots never did the LT dance with Cam Robinson, who signed with the Texans earlier today. Questions about football character and beyond. They have a good inside source. New OL coach Doug Marrone was part of the group that drafted him in Jacksonville.— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 19, 2025