Thomas Dimitroff discusses his reaction to ‘surreal’ firing by Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons firing Dan Quinn following the team’s abysmal start to the season was expected by many. In fact, many people thought Quinn’s dismissal was long overdue. But what was surprising was learning that general manager Thomas Dimitroff was also fired.

During an interview with Peter King on “The Peter King Podcast,” Dimitroff admitted he was surprised by the firing.

“I have to be honest and say I wasn’t necessarily expecting the timing,” Dimitroff told King. “That said, this is a win-driven league. I was born and raised to understand they don’t necessarily hire you to retire you.”

Dimitroff said the situation is complicated and goes beyond just wins.

“I understand that it’s complicated. There’s so many levels to it. It’s not easy. It is wins, but there’s so many levels you could probably discuss … That said, surreal, uneasy, unexpected — all those things.

“I happened to be sitting down on my sofa in the morning, returning hundreds of texts … and I was literally looking up at ‘Good Morning Football,’ and I was watching my firing, so to speak. That’s a little odd.”

Dimitroff was the Falcons’ GM since 2008 and there was no hint that his job was in jeopardy. Plus, firing coaches midseason to try and spark a change happens frequently. Firing a general manager during the season happens infrequently.

The Falcons made the playoffs in six of the 12 full seasons for which Dimitroff was the general manager. They made one Super Bowl appearance, though we all know how that one went.