New Titans GM makes startling admission

The Tennessee Titans focused entirely on their offense in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that apparently was not by design.

The Titans had six picks in the draft, and they used all of them on the offensive side of the ball. They drafted offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th overall pick and traded up in the second round to select quarterback Will Levis. Tennessee then went running back, tight end, offensive lineman and wide receiver.

After the draft ended on Saturday, new Titans general manager Ran Carthon made a surprising admission. He said he did not even realize the team took all offensive players.

#Titans GM Ran Carthon says it just dawned on him about 30 minutes ago that all of his six picks were on offense. Just the way the picks came off the board when TN went on the clock. — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) April 29, 2023

Carthon may have been joking. If not, that is a bit concerning.

A lot of teams take the “best player available” approach in the draft, but it is also important to address your needs. The Titans definitely needed to add to their offensive line and secure some running back depth behind Derrick Henry. They also could have used an edge rusher and some defensive back help.

It is possible that we will look back on Carthon’s first draft with the Titans and say he nailed it. Either way, he probably would have been best off not admitting that he forgot to draft a defensive player.