Titans’ Jeffery Simmons gets into it with radio host at training camp

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons got into it with a Tennessee sports radio host at training camp on Tuesday.

Buck Reising hosts “The Buck Reising Show” on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, Tenn. and is at Titans training camp this week. The midday host was broadcasting live when Simmons went near the host’s tent and had some words for Reising.

“You do a lot of talking on social media, pus-y,” Simmons could be heard saying to Reising.

Reising stood his ground and invited Simmons to settle things right then and there on air.

Simmons had been fighting in practice that day and was called out by Reising via X.

“Simmons just swung at Latham after some pushing a shoving…refs said 98 would have been tossed in game. He’s back in for the next two and immediately starts a brawl. Sloppy. Simmons needs to lock tf in,” Reising wrote.

Simmons just swung at Latham after some pushing a shoving…refs said 98 would have been tossed in game. He’s back in for the next two and immediately starts a brawl. Sloppy. Simmons needs to lock tf in — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 30, 2024

Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowl player and expected to lead Tennessee’s defense. First-year head coach Brian Callahan said he didn’t expect the fighting from Simmons from being an issue.