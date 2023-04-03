Titans looking to trade up in NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans probably are not in position to take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft with where they are currently scheduled to pick, but some believe that could change in the coming days.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on his “Move the Sticks” podcast last week that the Titans are exploring a move up to No. 3 in the draft from their current No. 11 spot. The third overall pick belongs to the Arizona Cardinals, who obviously do not need a quarterback.

“Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that’s exploring this and looking into this. Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11. The Tennessee Titans,” Jeremiah said, as transcribed by Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports. “The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade-ups were the Raiders and the Titans.”

Reising confirmed through sources that the Titans are, indeed, looking into the potential of trading up.

The Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 and will obviously take a quarterback. The Houston Texans are expected to do the same at No. 2. Arizona could then either take the highest-rated non-quarterback they have on their draft board, or they could swing a deal with a QB-needy team.

The Titans drafted Malik Willis in the third round last year. They also still have Ryan Tannehill. If they do not believe Willis is a franchise QB, they may trade up and draft one of the big four (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis) and have the rookie sit for a season behind Tannehill.