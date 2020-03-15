Report: Titans ‘not interested’ in Tom Brady, trying to sign Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans can apparently be crossed off the list of potential Tom Brady suitors.

While the Titans have been linked to Brady repeatedly throughout the offseason, there have been numerous reports that they are focused on trying to sign Ryan Tannehill to a long-term extension. Some have assumed Tannehill would be the backup plan in the event that Tennessee cannot land Brady, but ESPN’s Dianna Russini is reporting that the Titans are not interested in Brady.

The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2020

Tannehill had an excellent season after the Titans acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins last year, and his steady play was arguably the biggest factor in the team’s deep postseason run. You could make the argument that Brady would give Tennessee a better chance to win the Super Bowl in 2020, but they obviously believe in Tannehill and are thinking long-term.

It’s tough to separate fact from posturing during the free agency period, but a separate report we heard about the level of interest in Brady makes it seem like the New England Patriots have a better chance of bringing the 42-year-old back than some realize.