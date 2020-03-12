Titans plan to spend big on Derrick Henry, release Dion Lewis

Derrick Henry is one of the biggest impact free agents on the market, and it sounds like the Tennessee Titans will do what they can to keep him.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Tennessee plans to bring back Henry at a “big number.” The team is also releasing Dion Lewis.

Releasing Lewis will create $4 million in salary cap space and was expected. Lewis’ role with the team decreased from 2018 to 2019, as he only had 54 carries for 209 yards and 25 catches for 164 yards. Henry meanwhile has turned into an absolute beast.

The 2019 NFL rushing leader had 1,540 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns last season. He rushed for over 100 yards in 7 of the team’s final 9 regular season games.

Henry may be seeking to increase the free agent running back market beyond what Ezekiel Elliott got last year from Dallas (6 years, $90 million).