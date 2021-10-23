 Skip to main content
Titans star takes hilarious shot at Chris Broussard over screw-up

October 23, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Chris Broussard reporting

Chris Broussard usually gets roasted for his basketball takes, but now the football world is joining in on the fun as well.

Tennessee Titans star lineman Taylor Lewan was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a concussion. Lewan hilariously replied to a tweet announcing his absence by saying that he actually played for the Buffalo Bills.

Why the Bills? Well earlier in the week, FS1’s Chris Broussard made a funny error during a show by saying that the Titans only defeated the Bills in Week 6 because the Bills were missing Lewan from their offensive line.

Lewan has been with the Titans for his entire career and has made three Pro Bowls with them. Thus, it’s hard to see how someone could have so much confidence in stating that Lewan plays for the Bills.

Of course, Broussard is definitely prone to these kinds of screw-ups. As far as Lewan’s tweet goes, it was actually pretty tame compared to the shots that Broussard has taken in the past.

