TJ Watt suffers hip injury in Steelers game
TJ Watt suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Watt helped sack Jared Goff late in the third quarter and appeared to get injured on the play. He was grabbing at his lower left body, around his knee.
@ProFootballDoc TJ Watt? pic.twitter.com/z85sGUOmBb
— Will (@DiabloBJ1214) November 14, 2021
TJ Watt instantly grabbed his knee after getting a sack.
Both teams crowded around as he laid there.
The entire stadium started chanting “TJ” once he stood up.
He limped to the sidelines.
Doesn’t look good… pic.twitter.com/xSbek4W3Xf
— Rick Fish (@rickfish412) November 14, 2021
Watt was helped to the medical tent on the sideline.
TJ Watt is being looked at in the medical tent right now. pic.twitter.com/pP64qbLDKf
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2021
Watt had five tackles, two for a loss, and two QB hits in the game. He was designated questionable to return with a hip injury.
#Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return to today's game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021