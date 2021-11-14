 Skip to main content
TJ Watt suffers hip injury in Steelers game

November 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

TJ Watt hobbles to the sideline

TJ Watt suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Watt helped sack Jared Goff late in the third quarter and appeared to get injured on the play. He was grabbing at his lower left body, around his knee.

Watt was helped to the medical tent on the sideline.

Watt had five tackles, two for a loss, and two QB hits in the game. He was designated questionable to return with a hip injury.

