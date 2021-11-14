TJ Watt suffers hip injury in Steelers game

TJ Watt suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Watt helped sack Jared Goff late in the third quarter and appeared to get injured on the play. He was grabbing at his lower left body, around his knee.

TJ Watt instantly grabbed his knee after getting a sack. Both teams crowded around as he laid there. The entire stadium started chanting “TJ” once he stood up. He limped to the sidelines. Doesn’t look good… pic.twitter.com/xSbek4W3Xf — Rick Fish (@rickfish412) November 14, 2021

Watt was helped to the medical tent on the sideline.

TJ Watt is being looked at in the medical tent right now. pic.twitter.com/pP64qbLDKf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2021

Watt had five tackles, two for a loss, and two QB hits in the game. He was designated questionable to return with a hip injury.