TJ Watt shares the reason he violated cell phone rule during game

The NFL has a rule against players using cell phones during games for any reason. TJ Watt felt he had to break that rule during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular season finale.

Watt was in pursuit of the NFL’s single-season sack record against the Baltimore Ravens, and there was some doubt whether he’d been credited with a sack on the first half of his Week 18 game. That’s why, as Watt admitted on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the star pass rusher simply had to check on his phone at halftime after hearing conflicting information from staff.

TJ Watt checked his phone at halftime of the #Ravens game Week 18 to see if he broke the sack record😂 pic.twitter.com/YMvljkbSFG — JPA Football (@jpafootball) January 20, 2022

“I thought I had two (sacks), so I checked my phone at halftime, which I never do,” Watt admitted. “Then JJ and my brothers, the group chat, was like ‘they only gave you one, man, you gotta go get another.'”

Watt could face a fine for his admission, though he might be happy to pay it. The sack record was clearly important to him, just as it was to the Steelers. If he wasn’t sure where he stood, he had to find out somehow.