Tom Brady to 49ers rumors persist

Tom Brady has retired for the second year in a row but has given all indications that this time is for good. That still isn’t enough for everyone to believe him though.

On Thursday, Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio published a story in which he wondered whether Brady would be tempted out of retirement by the San Francisco 49ers.

Florio pointed out that Brady’s contract with the Buccaneers is expiring, which will make him a free agent. Even if Brady filed his retirement papers with the players’ association, he still would be able to sign with any team he wants.

Though Brady brought Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning on to his retirement podcast and seems to be acting like he’s really done this time, Florio pointed out that the veteran quarterback’s feelings might change as training camp nears.

Brady has been playing football so long that the transition to retirement will be tough, which is something he has acknowledged. The 45-year-old has also acknowledged that he can still get the job done as a starting quarterback.

The 49ers’ situation could be tempting for a number of reasons.

One, the Niners are Brady’s childhood favorite team. Two, San Francisco is in position to win now. Three, they might need a quarterback. They’re going to get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo; Brock Purdy’s recovery from his elbow injury could take longer than expected; and the team might not trust Trey Lance, who is coming off an ankle injury.

Everything is aligning this time, but there could be one big problem: maybe Brady’s heart is no longer into playing football.