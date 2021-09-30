Tom Brady addresses report about farewell meeting with Bill Belichick

Despite all of the talk about how their relationship is strained, Tom Brady and Belichick continue to maintain that they are on good terms. That is apparently true even if Belichick chose to say goodbye to his former quarterback over the phone.

In his soon-to-be-released book “It’s Better to Be Feared,” author Seth Wickersham claimed Belichick refused to meet with Brady in person after Brady decided he was leaving the New England Patriots. Brady confirmed to reporters on Thursday that his “farewell” conversation with Belichick took place over the phone, but he insisted the divorce was “handled perfectly.”

Video: Tom Brady says his goodbye with Bill Belichick wasn’t in person but he thought it was handled well by all involved as he left the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/7ibaQWrejG — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 30, 2021

It’s no secret that Brady grew tired of playing for Belichick. Even Brady’s longtime trainer and best friend Alex Guerrero recently criticized the coach for the way he treated Brady. That doesn’t necessarily mean the two hate each other.

Belichick shared his opinion this week on why Brady left the Patriots. Brady would likely disagree, but none of that will matter on Sunday. A phone conversation that may or may not have happened two years ago is not at the forefront of either Brady’s or Belichick’s mind.