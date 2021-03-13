 Skip to main content
Details of Tom Brady’s Buccaneers contract extension revealed

March 13, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady’s new contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has some very interesting aspects to it.

Albert Breer of The MMQB outlined the terms of Brady’s new deal with the Buccaneers. Notably, $15 million of Brady’s $20 million signing bonus has been deferred to 2022, while there are significant performance and playoff incentives involved.

The signing bonus deferral in particular is a clear sign that Brady is giving up money now to try to help the team retain as many core players as possible. That is something the team has already begun to do.

The deal also looks like it ensures Brady will play at least two more seasons, taking him to age 45. You wouldn’t want to bet against him going even further beyond that.

