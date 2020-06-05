Report: Tom Brady already being embraced as leader by Buccaneers players

It has not taken Tom Brady long to win over his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

According to Michael Giardi of NFL Network, Brady is drawing rave reviews from teammates for how he has conducted himself in both meetings and workouts. Giardi said Brady has been engaging in team Zoom meetings, showing his personality and asking intelligent questions of his new teammates.

One Buccaneers player told Giardi that Brady was already becoming the leader of the team through his efforts, even though few of his new teammates have actually met him in person yet.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Brady was already poised to take on this role as soon as he agreed to sign with Tampa Bay. There’s a reason he has a reputation as one of the sport’s best field generals. It sounds like he looks good physically, too, making this nothing but good news for the Buccaneers.

