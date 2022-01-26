 Skip to main content
Tom Brady had awesome postgame exchange with Eric Weddle

January 26, 2022
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady nods to the crowd

Tom Brady and Eric Weddle have both been around the NFL for quite some time. That helped lead to a pretty great postgame exchange following Sunday’s playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Weddle was lured out of retirement by the Rams due to the team’s injuries, and wound up playing the whole game at safety against Tampa Bay. Brady recognized that when speaking to Weddle after the game.

“You gotta be sore as f—,” Brady said. Weddle laughed, and responded by jokingly asking Brady why he and the Buccaneers had to make what had been a 27-3 game into a nail-biter.

The respect is clearly mutual between these two. They did battle for many years as AFC rivals with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, so they are certainly familiar with each other.

Brady is clearly pondering retirement, making the interaction even more interesting. Perhaps he’ll reach out to Weddle for an account of what retired life is like.

