Tom Brady had awesome postgame exchange with Eric Weddle

Tom Brady and Eric Weddle have both been around the NFL for quite some time. That helped lead to a pretty great postgame exchange following Sunday’s playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Weddle was lured out of retirement by the Rams due to the team’s injuries, and wound up playing the whole game at safety against Tampa Bay. Brady recognized that when speaking to Weddle after the game.

“You gotta be sore as f—,” Brady said. Weddle laughed, and responded by jokingly asking Brady why he and the Buccaneers had to make what had been a 27-3 game into a nail-biter.

Eric Weddle went from retirement to playing a whopping 61 snaps in the Divisional Round vs. the #Bucs. Tom Brady: “You gotta be sore AF.” Weddle: “Why you got to make it a game, bro? (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/pFp87Q173P — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 26, 2022

The respect is clearly mutual between these two. They did battle for many years as AFC rivals with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, so they are certainly familiar with each other.

Brady is clearly pondering retirement, making the interaction even more interesting. Perhaps he’ll reach out to Weddle for an account of what retired life is like.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports