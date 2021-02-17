Tom Brady hits back at doubters in awesome video

Tom Brady has accomplished everything and more during his legendary career, but he continues to play at such a high level because he has seemingly endless sources of motivation. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reminded us of that once again on Wednesday.

Brady shared a compilation video on Twitter that featured media members, opponents and fans who have openly doubted him over the past year and beyond. He captioned it “I love talk radio…”

Brady has had a chip on his shoulder since he came into the NFL, and it has somehow remained there even as most people have crowned him the greatest football player to ever live. ESPN’s Max Kellerman, whom you heard in the video above, said in 2016 that Brady was going to “fall off a cliff.” Brady has been to four Super Bowls since and won three of them. He has trolled Kellerman over the remarks on numerous occasions.

The “I’m still here” mentality has kept Brady going for the last several years of his career, and we can expect that to continue next season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are now reaping the benefits.

