Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Tom Brady was looking like Al Davis at Raiders game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Tom Brady in a suit
Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is carrying on the Al Davis legacy nicely.

Brady showed up to the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday wearing tinted horn-rimmed glasses, as well as a retro white Raiders jacket. The crispy look was reminiscent of the late former Raiders owner.

Here is what Davis looked like:

It’s hard to think that Brady’s look was not intentional. Davis used to wear similar looking glasses, and a white Raiders jacket. Brady might as well have had a sign on him that said, “Just win, baby.”

Davis was the head coach of the Raiders from 1963-1965 and then became their part-owner and general manager. He took over as the full owner in 1972, and continued in that position until his death in 2011 at the age of 82.

Brady purchased a minority ownership stake in the Raiders in 2023. His purchase was approved by the NFL last year. Knowing Brady’s history with the Raiders as a player makes him owning the team and wearing its gear a little awkward for some fans. The Davis look certainly takes some getting used to.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!