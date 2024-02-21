Tom Brady set to lose 1 endorsement deal

Tom Brady was all over the Super Bowl despite not playing in the actual game. The 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was featured in advertisements for Dunkin’ Donuts and BetMGM. Though he promoted BetMGM during the Super Bowl, Brady won’t be able to keep promoting the company for much longer.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed out on Tuesday that Brady’s deal to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders will cost the former quarterback his ability to promote the betting app.

NFL personnel are prohibited from promoting/advertising any form of gambling. BetMGM is a sports betting platform.

Brady is currently a retired player. But once his deal to become a part-owner of the Raiders passes, he will be regarded as NFL personnel and therefore prohibited from promoting an online sportsbook. However, there is one caveat that could allow Brady to continue having an interest in BetMGM.

NFL owners are allowed to own up to 5 percent of sports betting companies. Brady would no longer be able to promote BetMGM once he becomes a Raiders part-owner, but he would be able to maintain an equity stake in the company if he chose to do so.