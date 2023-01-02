 Skip to main content
Tom Brady’s message to Mike Evans ahead of Week 17 game revealed

January 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Evans points during a game

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans exploded with his best game of the season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the star wide receiver said some words of encouragement from Tom Brady helped keep him on track amid an uncharacteristic drought.

Evans caught 10 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s NFC South-clinching victory. His last touchdown prior to Sunday was in Week 4. Evans also had not eclipsed the 100-receiving yard mark since Week 8.

After the game, Evans told reporters that Brady assured him, “I’m gonna keep coming to you no matter what.”

Finding ways to get the ball to your best playmaker is always a good strategy.

With his big performance, Evans also went over 1,000 receiving yards for the ninth time in his nine NFL seasons. The fact that he has never had a season with fewer than 1,000 yards in nearly a decade is incredible.

Brady and the Bucs have struggled throughout much of the season, but the NFC South is so bad that they were able to win the division with an 8-8 record. They will now host a playoff game in the first round. No team will be anxious to face Tampa Bay, especially now that Brady and Evans seem to be heating up.

