Tom Brady costs Buccaneers with major mental mistake at end of loss

Tom Brady made a truly unbelievable mistake that cost his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

The Bucs were down 20-19 and had the ball with 1:13 left. Brady threw a 12-yard pass to Mike Evans for a first down to begin the possession. But then things got problematic.

On the next play — first down — Brady threw incomplete to Mike Evans on the right sideline.

On second down, Brady threw underneath to Ke’Shawn Vaughn for four yards.

On third down, Brady threw a pass intended for Rob Gronkowski that was tipped in the air and fell incomplete.

That brought up a 4th-and-6 for the Bucs from the 41 with 33 seconds left. The only one who didn’t seem to realize it was fourth down was Brady.

The veteran quarterback threw deep for Cameron Brate and the ball went incomplete. His choice of intended target was odd given he only needed six yards.

Brady’s reaction afterwards explained everything — he didn’t know it was fourth down.

Tom Brady after 4th down “What down?” pic.twitter.com/GPTqOJfWfQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 9, 2020

After the incompletion, Brady held up four fingers on his hand, like he thought fourth down was coming. He was seen talking to a ref too to ask about the issue. Brady was also shown on the team’s bench acting disgusted with himself.

This photo said it all:

Me giving Tom Brady the news pic.twitter.com/cCBkicVhTR — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 9, 2020

Brady is typically clutch in the final minutes of a game and the guy you want out there. Seeing any player screw up that badly is unforgivable. Seeing a legend like Brady do it is just astonishing.

You know you’re in bad company when people are comparing you to this guy.