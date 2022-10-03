Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.

L'Jarius Sneed forces the fumble off the edge 💪 📺: #KCvsTB on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/o84hsBqv8I pic.twitter.com/b6O1h9Nq3E — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2022

Brady was hit on his right shoulder as he was throwing and instantly grabbed at it on the ground. He was giving his arm attention after heading off the field too.

Here’s the latest on the shoulder injury #Bucs QB Tom Brady appeared to suffer on this play ⏩ https://t.co/naMtmG0QFVpic.twitter.com/zI4MeLqw9H — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) October 3, 2022

“He came over and sat on the bench for about 30 seconds and then started throwing,” NBC’s Melissa Stark reported. “[Brady] did not look happy and kept grabbing his right arm and right upper shoulder.”

Brady remained in the game and even led a touchdown drive on the Bucs’ next possession. He headed to the locker room with 10 seconds remaining in the half, possibly to get a head start on receiving any medical attention for his throwing arm.

Brady may not miss any time due to the injury, but if he ends up on an injury report next week or struggles with throwing the ball, you’ll know why.