Tom Brady ‘TB 12’ store in Boston closes

The Tom Brady “TB12” brand remains strong but apparently it wasn’t strong enough to make a successful business at one Boston location.

WCVB noticed and reported this week that the “TB12” store at 699 Boylston Street in Boston has closed, fewer than four years after it was opened.

The store initially opened in mid-September 2019. The location had 10,000 square feet of space spread over two floors and offered one-on-one training sessions, plus a smoothie bar and retail area where TB12 merchandise was sold.

The concepts behind the TB12 stores are based off the training methods used by Brady and his longtime trainer Alex Guerrero over Brady’s lengthy NFL career.

There are still 10 locations for the TB12 stores listed on the TB12Sports.com website. Two of the locations — one at Foxboro and one in Tampa — are marked as flagship locations. The other eight are partnership locations.