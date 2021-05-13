Tony Buzbee criticizes NFL for handling of Deshaun Watson situation

The NFL has been investigating the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson, and the attorney representing the alleged victims does not feel his clients are being shown a proper level of respect.

Tony Buzbee told Mark Berman of FOX 26 on Wednesday night that four of the 22 women he currently represents have met with the NFL. Buzbee said he is unsure if he will allow others to do so because some of the women who already spoke with the league “did not feel like they were being respected.”

Buzbee said members of his staff attended meetings between the NFL and three of the women. He attended a meeting with the fourth. The lawyer stressed to NFL officials that “every time these women recount this situation, they have to relive it.”

Berman shared a more detailed recap of his conversation with Buzbee:

When reached by phone Wednesday night Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, confirmed that four of his clients have met with the NFL’s lead investigator, Lisa Friel, and eight to ten of his clients… pic.twitter.com/VgO8lzH2Sg — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 13, 2021

It was also noteworthy that Buzbee said none of his clients are considering settlements with Watson. There has been speculation recently that settlements could be in the works, as not much has been said about the lawsuits from either side.

Buzbee said eight to 10 of the alleged victims have spoken with the Houston Police Department. No criminal charges have been filed against Watson at this point.

The Texans are in somewhat of a holding pattern with Watson. It’s probably safe to assume the star quarterback will be suspended in 2021, but no one really knows when or for how long. At least one NFC team is said to have interest in Watson despite the ongoing scandal.