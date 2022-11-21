Tony Dungy excited to have Bill Belichick answer 1 question

Tony Dungy was a defensive wizard when he coached football, and Bill Belichick is one of the defensive wizards currently coaching. That’s why Dungy is so excited to see one thing Belichick does in Week 12.

NBC’s NFL analysts were talking during halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 11 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The crew was previewing the upcoming Thursday night game between the Patriots and Vikings.

That’s when Dungy shared that he can’t wait to see how Belichick defends Minnesota star receiver Justin Jefferson.

“I’m excited because I played against Bill Belichick a lot. He always takes away your best weapon. I can’t wait to see what he has for Justin Jefferson. They play a lot of man coverage. Who’s going to cover him?” Dungy wondered.

That’s a great question for Belichick.

Jefferson has 72 catches for 1,093 yards and 4 touchdowns this season. But he was kept quiet — as were all the Vikings — in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Belichick doesn’t have a Micah Parsons on his defense who can wreak havoc, but the Patriots coach will no doubt have something prepared.

New England has a lackluster offense, but they’ve managed to get to 6-4 this season. They seem to be overachieving this year, and they would have to continue that trend to beat an 8-2 Vikings squad. Stopping Jefferson will probably be Belichick’s first priority.