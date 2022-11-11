Tony Pollard questions coach’s quote about snap limit

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has outplayed Ezekiel Elliott at times in 2022, which has led to calls for more snaps. The Cowboys have been reluctant to follow through on those requests, and Pollard is not entirely buying the reasoning.

Pollard got the chance at a lead back role in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears with Elliott out due to injury, and he ran for 147 yards. However, he got just 14 carries, with running backs coach Skip Peete arguing that Pollard becomes less effective after 30 snaps.

Pollard responded to that on Thursday and made it clear that he did not see things the same way, but also did not think Peete meant that 30 snaps was a hard limit.

“I definitely can do more” than 30 snaps, Pollard said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m pretty sure he didn’t mean exactly a 30-play cutoff.”

Whatever Pollard thinks of the limit, it has been made quite clear that he has no shot at wrestling the starting job away from Elliott. That may not be totally fair to him, but the Cowboys are clearly happy with what he has given them. Whether they ever allow him to expand his role beyond the apparent limit they’ve given him is a fair question, though.