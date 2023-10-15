Tony Romo has scathing take on Mac Jones’ play

It is becoming harder and harder to defend the play of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, and that was evident during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones threw a disastrous interception late in the second quarter, missing a wide open Hunter Henry with a bad throw. Tony Romo, commentating for CBS, did not hold back with his assessment after the play.

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2023

“This is just a horrendous throw by Mac Jones. This one, he’s had a couple this year he wants back, but this is going to be right up there.”

Romo tends to be pretty positive and measured in his comments, especially when it comes to quarterbacks. There was no way for him to sugarcoat this, though. Jones missed a throw that any starting quarterback should have been able to make, even when throwing under pressure.

There have been rumors that Jones is in danger of losing his starting job going forward. This probably will not help matters.