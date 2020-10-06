Top QB prospect Trey Lance declares for NFL Draft

Trey Lance is one-and-done this year.

Lance has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. The North Dakota State redshirt sophomore quarterback played in one game this fall season — a 39-28 win over Central Arkansas.

Lance went 15/30 for 149 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game. He also rushed 15 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, he went 192/287 (66.9 percent) for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

A 6-foot-4, 226-pounder, Lance is viewed as a double-threat quarterback. He was a winner in his limited time as the quarterback for the Bison and went 17-0.

Lance will attempt to follow Easton Stick and Carson Wentz as previous NDSU quarterbacks to make it into the NFL. He will likely compete with Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.