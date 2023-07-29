 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce responds after sparking Chiefs practice fight

July 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Travis Kelce at the podium

Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speaks during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been a bit too aggressive during practice since the start of training camp, and he admitted as much on Saturday.

Video emerged Saturday morning showing Kelce throwing a punch at teammate Jack Cochrane after Kelce caught a touchdown pass during a drill. Kelce presumably thought Cochrane bumped him late and took a swing at the defender.

This was the second time in as many days Kelce got into it with a teammate. On Friday, Kelce got into it with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle after a play, though Bootle arguably had a bigger role in starting that skirmish.

Regardless, Kelce recognized on Saturday that things had gone a bit too far. He took to Twitter after practice and admitted he needed to be a better leader and teammate.

Practice skirmishes are hardly uncommon during training camp, but the Chiefs would no doubt prefer it if their star tight end stopped swinging at teammates. On the other hand, he’s never been one to back down from trash talk, so to a certain extent, they wouldn’t want him to change.

Travis Kelce
