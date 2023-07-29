Travis Kelce responds after sparking Chiefs practice fight

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been a bit too aggressive during practice since the start of training camp, and he admitted as much on Saturday.

Video emerged Saturday morning showing Kelce throwing a punch at teammate Jack Cochrane after Kelce caught a touchdown pass during a drill. Kelce presumably thought Cochrane bumped him late and took a swing at the defender.

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

This was the second time in as many days Kelce got into it with a teammate. On Friday, Kelce got into it with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle after a play, though Bootle arguably had a bigger role in starting that skirmish.

Dicaprio Bootle giving Travis Kelce a little extra after the play. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp. *Note – this video is not be used without permission from KSHB 41* pic.twitter.com/f0MJyPhreG — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 28, 2023

Regardless, Kelce recognized on Saturday that things had gone a bit too far. He took to Twitter after practice and admitted he needed to be a better leader and teammate.

Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 29, 2023

Practice skirmishes are hardly uncommon during training camp, but the Chiefs would no doubt prefer it if their star tight end stopped swinging at teammates. On the other hand, he’s never been one to back down from trash talk, so to a certain extent, they wouldn’t want him to change.