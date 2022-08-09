Trevon Diggs has 2-word explanation for why he deleted Twitter

Trevon Diggs offered a 2-word explanation for why he deleted Twitter.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback received negative attention on social media last week after videos of him getting roasted in practice were posted. Unfortunately for him, the videos lacked any context regarding the drill. In this case, the drill forced cornerbacks to play press coverage and the quarterbacks to release the ball quickly.

The results were not pretty for Diggs (videos here).

Diggs deactivated his Twitter account soon thereafter. On Monday, he explained why.

“It’s toxic,” Diggs said of Twitter, via the Dallas Morning News.

Diggs added that it’s better for his focus not to be on social media.

“I usually don’t be on Twitter a lot. But I’m in camp. I’m trying to focus and trying to lock in and be better every day.”

Diggs is the target of criticism because there were some negative sides to his big season. While he had a league-high 11 interceptions, he also gave up the most passing yards in the league.

Eliminating his Twitter account might help him maintain focus and avoid unnecessary negativity. That could help his effort toward replicating the success he had in 2021.