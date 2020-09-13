 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to Joe Burrow’s first career touchdown

September 13, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scored his first NFL touchdown early in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but you may be surprised to hear it was not on a play in which he threw the ball.

Burrow’s first NFL score came on what appeared to be a designed run. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner scampered 22 yards into the end zone.

Burrow threw an incredible 60 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions for the national champion LSU Tigers last season. He’s going to throw plenty this season as well, but the Bengals will take the points any way they can get them.

Twitter had some great reactions to Burrow’s first career score.

Burrow had 368 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns last season, so he isn’t exactly a statue. Still, you would have gotten a nice payout if you bet on his first NFL touchdown being a running score. Not many people saw that coming.

