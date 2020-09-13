Twitter reacts to Joe Burrow’s first career touchdown

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scored his first NFL touchdown early in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but you may be surprised to hear it was not on a play in which he threw the ball.

Burrow’s first NFL score came on what appeared to be a designed run. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner scampered 22 yards into the end zone.

Here is Joe Burrow's first NFL TD (via @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/J43uJvMtj1 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 13, 2020

Burrow threw an incredible 60 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions for the national champion LSU Tigers last season. He’s going to throw plenty this season as well, but the Bengals will take the points any way they can get them.

Twitter had some great reactions to Burrow’s first career score.

Noted dual threat quarterback Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/tF2BfExK8K — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 13, 2020

Joe Burrow… still has it pic.twitter.com/0lAcRnUU5n — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 13, 2020

Joe Burrow. Michael Vick. Those were my comparison thoughts, too. pic.twitter.com/oJZPCv6Wgb — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 13, 2020

JOE BURROW pic.twitter.com/Y7JsBoSLdt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 13, 2020

Joe Burrow's first career run of 23 yards was longer than any run of Brady's career (22). — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) September 13, 2020

Burrow had 368 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns last season, so he isn’t exactly a statue. Still, you would have gotten a nice payout if you bet on his first NFL touchdown being a running score. Not many people saw that coming.