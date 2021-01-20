Tyreek Hill explains why he shoved receivers coach Greg Lewis

Tyreek Hill’s shove of wide receivers coach Greg Lewis was seen by some as a sign of disrespect and insubordination, but Hill said Wednesday it’s nothing like that at all.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shoved Lewis after a drive during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, and there was some question as to whether it was playful or out of real frustration. Hill said in his media availability Wednesday it was the former, and that everyone was having fun.

“I play the game with so much passion. I was just trying to give the guys energy,” Hill said, via Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. “We put so much in this game. Like, I come off the sideline like fired up and I just give my coach a shove. That’s me and my personality, man. I’m just fired up and I’m just happy just to be in the NFL and just to be a part of this great organization. A lot of people seen it as me as being a hothead on the sideline, being a diva you could say, but it wasn’t nothing like that.”

Hill added that if he was actually angry with Lewis, “everybody would have been holding me back,” which was not the case.

We know that Hill has quite the personality. We also know he can be an emotional guy, so it wasn’t entirely clear what was going on in the moment. Ultimately, his explanation more or less checks out.