Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi defends father in social media posts

Urban Meyer has a close-knit family that has always come to his defense in the wake of criticism, and that trend continued after the coach was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning.

Meyer’s daughter, Gigi, took to Instagram on Thursday to defend her father’s character. She said anyone who knows the Meyer family “knows how incredible (Urban) is as a person.” She also ridiculed the media over the barrage of unflattering reports we have seen about Urban in the past several months.

You can see the posts below:

Former Jags HC Urban Meyer’s daughter, Gigi, is defending Urban on Instagram: “Anyone who truly knows us knows how incredible he is as a person.” pic.twitter.com/yR078CerBP — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 16, 2021

Meyer was fired after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo came forward with some troubling allegations. That was only the latest in what has been a long string of unflattering reports about Meyer.

Gigi has spoken out against her father’s critics many times in the past.