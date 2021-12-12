Video: Urban Meyer looks so done after latest Jaguars loss

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is not used to losing. He’s done a lot of it in 2021, though, and it certainly looks to be wearing on him.

Meyer looked almost lost on the field after Sunday’s defeat, a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 2-11 on the season. After the game, Meyer engaged Titans coach Mike Vrabel in one of the most terse postgame handshakes you will ever see, barely even making eye contact with his counterpart.

Meyer looks completely checked out. Perhaps he really thought he could mold the Jaguars into contenders overnight. At the very least, he certainly did not seem to expect things to get this bad.

The Jaguars coach has also had to confront a very unflattering report about his conduct in the leadup to this game. His sour mood is not really a surprise in light of that.